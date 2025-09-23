Left Menu

Como's Generous Coppa Italia Gesture

Como will donate proceeds from its Coppa Italia match against Sassuolo to aid the local community after flood damage. The city suffered heavy flooding from Lake Como due to torrential rains. Manager Cesc Fabregas expressed solidarity with the affected, noting the city's importance to him.

Como's football club has pledged to donate all proceeds from their upcoming Coppa Italia match against Sassuolo to support the local community impacted by recent flood damage in Northern Italy. The announcement was made by manager Cesc Fabregas after severe weather led to Lake Como's overflowing, causing substantial damage to the area.

Fabregas, in an Instagram post, emphasized the need for solidarity during what he described as a heartbreaking situation for the city, highlighting the personal significance of Como to him. The former midfielder, emotionally invested in the community, referred to Como as his home and family.

The initiative comes as Fabregas embarks on his managerial career at Como, having ended his playing career at the club. Como FC, currently in Serie B, sees this gesture as an effort to stand with the affected families and businesses in their time of need.

