Ousmane Dembele Shines as Ballon d'Or Winner

Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele captured the Ballon d'Or, honoring him as the top player of the season. The French forward led PSG to their inaugural Champions League victory with an impressive 5-0 final win over Inter Milan, marking a milestone in his storied career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-09-2025 02:22 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 02:22 IST
In a momentous achievement for Paris St Germain and France, forward Ousmane Dembele has been awarded the coveted Ballon d'Or, recognizing him as the premier football player of the season.

The 28-year-old was pivotal in PSG's remarkable journey to their first-ever Champions League win, culminating in a dominant 5-0 final victory against Inter Milan.

Dembele's exemplary performance throughout the season secured his place among football's elite, as he takes home one of the sport's most prestigious accolades.

