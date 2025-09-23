Ousmane Dembele Shines as Ballon d'Or Winner

In a momentous achievement for Paris St Germain and France, forward Ousmane Dembele has been awarded the coveted Ballon d'Or, recognizing him as the premier football player of the season.

The 28-year-old was pivotal in PSG's remarkable journey to their first-ever Champions League win, culminating in a dominant 5-0 final victory against Inter Milan.

Dembele's exemplary performance throughout the season secured his place among football's elite, as he takes home one of the sport's most prestigious accolades.

(With inputs from agencies.)