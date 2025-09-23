All Blacks Aim to Retain Bledisloe Cup: Overcoming Setbacks

The All Blacks, New Zealand's esteemed rugby team, are on a determined mission to retain the prestigious Bledisloe Cup against Australia, using it as a stepping stone to rise above their historic defeat to South Africa. Assistant coach Jason Holland revealed on Tuesday that securing the trans-Tasman trophy would mark the 23rd consecutive year, should they triumph over the Wallabies at Eden Park this Saturday.

Despite a crushing 43-10 loss to the Springboks in Wellington just ten days earlier, Holland expressed confidence in the team's morale and motivation. 'The boys were deeply affected by the loss last week,' he admitted in a press conference held in Auckland. 'Yet, these players understand the immense value of the Bledisloe and are keen to tap into this determination.'

As the Rugby Championship heats up, Australia leads with 11 points, slightly ahead of South Africa and New Zealand. Holland's attacking strategies, particularly during second halves, have drawn attention following recent performances. The All Blacks are re-evaluating gameplay, specifically focusing on striking a balance between the kicking and running elements. Scrumhalf Cameron Roigard's return post-injury may bolster this effort as the team reflects on the Wellington game.