Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Gears Up for Sultan of Johor Cup

Hockey India announced an 18-member squad for the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, led by Captain Rohit. Coach PR Sreejesh anticipates the tournament as a crucial rehearsal before the Junior World Cup, with India set to test their mettle against international rivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:47 IST
Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team. (Photo/ Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
Hockey India unveiled the 18-player lineup for the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team bound for the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia. According to an announcement made Monday, defender Rohit will helm the squad as captain. Key players include goalkeepers Bikramjit Singh and Princedeep Singh, along with defenders such as Talem Priyobarta and Amir Ali.

The team, coached by PR Sreejesh, has been meticulously preparing for what is considered a precursor to the Junior World Cup. Sreejesh emphasized the importance of this tournament as a platform for the players to gain significant international exposure by challenging formidable opponents. India, which secured a bronze medal in the last edition, aims to surpass that achievement.

India will kick off their campaign against Great Britain on October 11, followed by matchups with New Zealand, Pakistan, and Australia, concluding against the host nation, Malaysia. The top two teams will progress to the final on October 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

