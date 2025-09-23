Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Drama on the Field and Big Changes Heard

The latest in sports includes Jimmie Ward's removal from the NFL's exempt list, the Padres clinching a playoff spot, potential QB changes for the Giants, injuries, and retirements across teams, as well as the U.S. Ryder Cup's player pay initiative. Reports also confirmed an ACL injury ending Nick Bosa’s season.

Updated: 23-09-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 13:32 IST
Sports Highlights: Drama on the Field and Big Changes Heard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jimmie Ward, Houston Texans safety, has been removed from the NFL's commissioner exempt list after a Texas grand jury chose not to indict him on domestic violence allegations. However, it remains uncertain when he'll be back on the field for the Texans.

In Major League Baseball, the San Diego Padres secured a playoff spot with a dramatic 11th inning, walk-off win against the Milwaukee Brewers. Notably, Freddy Fermin's pivotal single led to a euphoric celebration by the Padres.

As NFL insiders discuss the New York Giants' strategy, there's speculation around quarterback changes following a disappointing loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, in golf, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has defended the decision to offer player stipends, marking a notable shift in traditional compensation formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

