Sports Highlights: Drama on the Field and Big Changes Heard

Jimmie Ward, Houston Texans safety, has been removed from the NFL's commissioner exempt list after a Texas grand jury chose not to indict him on domestic violence allegations. However, it remains uncertain when he'll be back on the field for the Texans.

In Major League Baseball, the San Diego Padres secured a playoff spot with a dramatic 11th inning, walk-off win against the Milwaukee Brewers. Notably, Freddy Fermin's pivotal single led to a euphoric celebration by the Padres.

As NFL insiders discuss the New York Giants' strategy, there's speculation around quarterback changes following a disappointing loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, in golf, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has defended the decision to offer player stipends, marking a notable shift in traditional compensation formats.

