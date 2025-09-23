Grace Harris Ruled Out of Women's World Cup Due to Calf Strain

Grace Harris, the dynamic Australia all-rounder, has been sidelined from the forthcoming ICC Women's World Cup owing to a calf strain. The injury, which occurred during Australia's third ODI fielding innings against India, shatters Harris's aspirations of participating in her first ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Although she was included in Australia's victorious squad in 2022, Harris didn't play a single game during that campaign, according to the ICC.

Renowned for her explosive batting, Harris boasts a T20I strike-rate of 155.52 and has proven her prowess as an off-spinner with 21 international wickets. Although she hasn't featured in an ODI since March 2024 for Australia, Harris demonstrated exceptional form in recent matches, scoring heavily for Surrey in the T20 Blast and continuing her impressive streak with the London Spirit in The Hundred.

The final ODI of the series against India concluded in a 2-1 victory for Australia after a thrilling high-scoring match. Harris's spot in the squad will be filled by Heather Graham, who specializes in fast-bowling all-rounder duties. Graham, succeeding in English domestic leagues, brings a combination of batting fuel and bowling firepower, evident from her performances in the T20 Blast and The Hundred.

