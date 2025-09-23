Left Menu

Tributes Pour in for Legendary Umpire Dickie Bird: A Cricketing Icon

Sunil Gavaskar and the cricket community mourn the loss of renowned English umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird. Known for his unique character and empathy towards players, Bird officiated 66 Tests and 69 ODIs. Former players and cricket boards pay tribute to his illustrious career and lasting impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:10 IST
Tributes Pour in for Legendary Umpire Dickie Bird: A Cricketing Icon
Dickie Bird
  • Country:
  • India

The cricket world mourns the loss of Harold 'Dickie' Bird, the beloved English umpire who passed away at his Yorkshire home at age 92. A distinguished figure in cricket, Bird officiated 66 Tests and 69 ODIs from 1973 to 1996.

Sunil Gavaskar, among other former players, expressed grief and respect for Bird, highlighting his understanding of player tensions and contributions to cricket. Gavaskar reminisced that Bird was well-regarded for his fairness and approachability.

The England and Wales Cricket Board, along with former players like Dinesh Karthik and Jack Russell, paid tribute to Bird's integrity and spirit. Bird's legacy as a 'unique character' in cricket history firmly endures.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Milk Federation Slashes Prices Following GST Reforms

Karnataka Milk Federation Slashes Prices Following GST Reforms

 India
2
Empowering Dreams: Orphaned Children Get Prestigious School Admittance in Himachal

Empowering Dreams: Orphaned Children Get Prestigious School Admittance in Hi...

 India
3
Peru's Coastal Quake: A Seismic Alert

Peru's Coastal Quake: A Seismic Alert

 Global
4
Sealing of Decades-Old Mosque in Rajaji Tiger Reserve

Sealing of Decades-Old Mosque in Rajaji Tiger Reserve

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025