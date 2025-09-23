England Announces Ashes Squad with Surprising Inclusions

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has officially announced its squad for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia, scheduled to begin in November. This selection sees the return of Shoaib Bashir and Mark Wood, both recovered from recent injuries and eager to make an impact.

A notable change in leadership has been made, with white-ball captain Harry Brook stepping up as vice-captain of the test squad, replacing Ollie Pope. This move underlines Brook's rising influence and adaptability within the team.

The 16-man squad, led by captain Ben Stokes, comprises a blend of seasoned players and promising talent, setting the stage for what promises to be an engaging series. Fans and analysts alike are eagerly anticipating whether this lineup can assert dominance on Australian soil.

