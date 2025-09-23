Left Menu

England Announces Ashes Squad with Surprising Inclusions

The England cricket board revealed a 16-man squad for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia. Shoaib Bashir and Mark Wood return after injuries, while Harry Brook steps in as vice-captain, replacing Ollie Pope. The series kicks off in November with high anticipation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:59 IST
England Announces Ashes Squad with Surprising Inclusions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has officially announced its squad for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia, scheduled to begin in November. This selection sees the return of Shoaib Bashir and Mark Wood, both recovered from recent injuries and eager to make an impact.

A notable change in leadership has been made, with white-ball captain Harry Brook stepping up as vice-captain of the test squad, replacing Ollie Pope. This move underlines Brook's rising influence and adaptability within the team.

The 16-man squad, led by captain Ben Stokes, comprises a blend of seasoned players and promising talent, setting the stage for what promises to be an engaging series. Fans and analysts alike are eagerly anticipating whether this lineup can assert dominance on Australian soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sealing of Decades-Old Mosque in Rajaji Tiger Reserve

Sealing of Decades-Old Mosque in Rajaji Tiger Reserve

 India
2
Trump Condemns Western Recognition of Palestinian State Amidst Gaza Conflict

Trump Condemns Western Recognition of Palestinian State Amidst Gaza Conflict

 Global
3
Digital Border Revolution: EU's Post-Brexit Entry/Exit System

Digital Border Revolution: EU's Post-Brexit Entry/Exit System

 Global
4
Tragic Drowning of Children in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic Drowning of Children in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025