Pakistan Pacers Decimate Sri Lankan Batting Line-up

Pakistan pacers dominated the Sri Lankan batters in the Asia Cup Super 4s, holding them to 133 for eight. Early wickets, especially from Shaheen Shah Afridi, set the tone despite Kamindu Mendis' gritty fifty. Sri Lanka struggled to recover from early setbacks, faltering under pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pakistan pacers showcased an overwhelming performance against Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup Super 4s clash, restricting them to a mere 133 for eight despite Kamindu Mendis' resilient 50-run effort.

The inning's woes began swiftly as Sri Lanka's top batter Kusal Mendis was dismissed on the second ball, followed shortly by Pathum Nissanka, who has shown consistency this tournament.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who finished with impressive figures of 3/28, set the tone for Pakistan, dismantling the top-order with assistance from pacer Haris Rauf and Talat. Despite Mendis's efforts, Sri Lanka failed to recover fully from their initial collapse.

