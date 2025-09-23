Pakistan Pacers Decimate Sri Lankan Batting Line-up

The Pakistan pacers showcased an overwhelming performance against Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup Super 4s clash, restricting them to a mere 133 for eight despite Kamindu Mendis' resilient 50-run effort.

The inning's woes began swiftly as Sri Lanka's top batter Kusal Mendis was dismissed on the second ball, followed shortly by Pathum Nissanka, who has shown consistency this tournament.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who finished with impressive figures of 3/28, set the tone for Pakistan, dismantling the top-order with assistance from pacer Haris Rauf and Talat. Despite Mendis's efforts, Sri Lanka failed to recover fully from their initial collapse.

