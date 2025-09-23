Left Menu

Setback for Arsenal: Noni Madueke's Injury Blow

Arsenal's forward, Noni Madueke, is sidelined for several weeks following a knee injury sustained during a match against Manchester City. Manager Mikel Arteta has not provided a specific recovery timeline. The injury is a setback for Madueke, who had been performing impressively for the club and country.

Updated: 23-09-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:11 IST
Arsenal forward Noni Madueke will be absent from the pitch for several weeks after suffering a knee injury during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Manchester City. The match saw Madueke taken off at halftime.

Manager Mikel Arteta has yet to specify a recovery timeline, indicating the England international will undergo further scans next week.

The injury is a significant setback for Madueke, a $65 million acquisition from Chelsea, who has been in fine form for both club and country this season. Meanwhile, Arsenal's defender Piero Hincapie is also out with a groin injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

