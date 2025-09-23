Setback for Arsenal: Noni Madueke's Injury Blow
Arsenal's forward, Noni Madueke, is sidelined for several weeks following a knee injury sustained during a match against Manchester City. Manager Mikel Arteta has not provided a specific recovery timeline. The injury is a setback for Madueke, who had been performing impressively for the club and country.
Arsenal forward Noni Madueke will be absent from the pitch for several weeks after suffering a knee injury during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Manchester City. The match saw Madueke taken off at halftime.
Manager Mikel Arteta has yet to specify a recovery timeline, indicating the England international will undergo further scans next week.
The injury is a significant setback for Madueke, a $65 million acquisition from Chelsea, who has been in fine form for both club and country this season. Meanwhile, Arsenal's defender Piero Hincapie is also out with a groin injury.
