Setback for Arsenal: Noni Madueke's Injury Blow

Arsenal forward Noni Madueke will be absent from the pitch for several weeks after suffering a knee injury during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Manchester City. The match saw Madueke taken off at halftime.

Manager Mikel Arteta has yet to specify a recovery timeline, indicating the England international will undergo further scans next week.

The injury is a significant setback for Madueke, a $65 million acquisition from Chelsea, who has been in fine form for both club and country this season. Meanwhile, Arsenal's defender Piero Hincapie is also out with a groin injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)