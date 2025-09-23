Left Menu

Mustafizur Rahman Poised for T20 History Against India in Asia Cup

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate highlights the significant threat posed by Bangladeshi bowler Mustafizur Rahman in the Asia Cup. Mustafizur stands on the cusp of becoming a top T20 wicket-taker, though historically less effective against India. His recent Asia Cup performance remains noteworthy.

Mustafizur Rahman (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India's assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, has drawn attention to the formidable challenge posed by Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman. As the teams prepare to face off in the Asia Cup Super Fours in Dubai this Wednesday, Mustafizur is just one wicket away from reaching an illustrious milestone in T20 international cricket.

Having made a lasting impact in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the 30-year-old left-arm pacer is celebrated as one of Bangladesh's most accomplished bowlers. Known for his impressive wicket-taking ability, he stands as the joint-highest wicket-taker for his country in the T20 format, sharing the honor with Shakib Al Hasan.

Despite his prowess, Mustafizur has found less success against the Indian team, claiming only eight wickets in 13 matches at an average exceeding 57. However, his current form in the ongoing tournament is promising, with seven scalps in four games, making him a key player to watch out for.

