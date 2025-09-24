Left Menu

Kellaway's Calf: The Wallabies' Latest Setback

Australia's rugby team faces a setback as fullback Andrew Kellaway is ruled out of the Rugby Championship test against New Zealand due to a calf strain. This adds to their injury woes with several key players already sidelined, impacting their prospects against New Zealand at Eden Park.

Updated: 24-09-2025 07:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 07:22 IST
  • Australia

Australia's rugby team has hit another stumbling block with the loss of fullback Andrew Kellaway due to a calf strain, ahead of the crucial Rugby Championship match against New Zealand at Eden Park.

Coach Joe Schmidt is grappling with the absence of key players, including Rob Valetini, adding pressure as the team struggles to break their winless streak at Eden Park since 1986.

In the wake of Kellaway's injury, prospects like Harry Potter and Max Jorgensen are poised to fill the void, though tactical adjustments may be necessary for the Wallabies, who are currently leading the Rugby Championship.

