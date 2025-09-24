Kellaway's Calf: The Wallabies' Latest Setback

Australia's rugby team has hit another stumbling block with the loss of fullback Andrew Kellaway due to a calf strain, ahead of the crucial Rugby Championship match against New Zealand at Eden Park.

Coach Joe Schmidt is grappling with the absence of key players, including Rob Valetini, adding pressure as the team struggles to break their winless streak at Eden Park since 1986.

In the wake of Kellaway's injury, prospects like Harry Potter and Max Jorgensen are poised to fill the void, though tactical adjustments may be necessary for the Wallabies, who are currently leading the Rugby Championship.

