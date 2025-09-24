Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Tactical Struggles in Asia Cup Highlight Bigger Concerns

Sri Lanka faced a turning point in their Asia Cup Super Four match against Pakistan after two quick wickets in the eighth over. Despite strengthening their bowling lineup, the team slumped to another defeat. Captain Charith Asalanka highlighted the need to find the right combination for upcoming international tournaments.

Charith Asalanka after getting dismissed (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lanka's Asia Cup campaign suffered a severe blow as they lost two pivotal wickets in the eighth over of their Super Four encounter against Pakistan. Skipper Charith Asalanka was the first to fall, followed immediately by Dasun Shanaka, leaving Sri Lanka at 58/5, a position they never recovered from, finishing at 133/8.

Although the openers struggled initially, the team managed 53 runs during the powerplay, maintaining a fragile hope. However, Asalanka admitted that dismissals off successive deliveries by himself and Shanaka marked their critical undoing. As Kamindu Mendis gave the scoreboard some respectability with a fighting 50, the damage was already irreversible.

The defeat marks Sri Lanka's second consecutive loss in the Super Four, pushing them closer to an exit from the tournament. Despite attempts to bolster their bowling attack, Asalanka acknowledged the pressing need to discover a balanced lineup before the World Cup, citing struggles in scoring consistently high runs and effectively using part-time bowlers.

