Srihari Nataraj Makes a Splash: Focusing on Freestyle

Srihari Nataraj, a prominent Indian backstroker, has shifted his focus to freestyle swimming this season, showing impressive progress without specific training. He looks forward to competing at the Asian Aquatic Championships in Ahmedabad and aims to qualify for next year’s Commonwealth and Asian Games.

Srihari Nataraj, a leading name in Indian swimming, is making waves by shifting his focus from backstroke to freestyle this season. Despite prioritizing backstroke, Nataraj has shown significant progress in freestyle events, achieving remarkable timing without targeted training.

This shift in focus is backed by his performance at the FISU Summer World University Games, where the 24-year-old broke a 17-year-old record in the 100m freestyle. As he prepares for the Asian Aquatic Championships in Ahmedabad, Nataraj is optimistic about his form and ready to compete on home ground.

Looking beyond the upcoming meet, Nataraj has set his sights on major future events like the Commonwealth and Asian Games, believing that his performances in these events will aid his qualification prospects.

