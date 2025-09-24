Helmet Blow Halts Pacer Prasidh Krishna's Innings
Pacer Prasidh Krishna was concussed after being struck on the helmet during India A's match against Australia A. Despite passing a concussion test, he left the field three overs later. Monitoring continues as a decision about his play is pending.
- Country:
- India
Pacer Prasidh Krishna had to leave the field following a helmet blow that resulted in a concussion while batting against Australia A on day two of the second unofficial Test.
The incident occurred when Australian pacer Henry Thornton's delivery struck Prasidh's helmet during the 39th over. Adhering to protocols, the team medical staff conducted an immediate concussion test.
Prasidh continued to bat post-test but exited three overs later, curtailing a developing partnership with B Sai Sudharsan. Yash Thakur of Vidarbha replaced him as the concussion substitute. Prasidh's performance with the ball was unremarkable, conceding 76 runs in 17 overs for one wicket.