Helmet Blow Halts Pacer Prasidh Krishna's Innings

Pacer Prasidh Krishna had to leave the field following a helmet blow that resulted in a concussion while batting against Australia A on day two of the second unofficial Test.

The incident occurred when Australian pacer Henry Thornton's delivery struck Prasidh's helmet during the 39th over. Adhering to protocols, the team medical staff conducted an immediate concussion test.

Prasidh continued to bat post-test but exited three overs later, curtailing a developing partnership with B Sai Sudharsan. Yash Thakur of Vidarbha replaced him as the concussion substitute. Prasidh's performance with the ball was unremarkable, conceding 76 runs in 17 overs for one wicket.