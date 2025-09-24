Left Menu

Tension in Nice: Roma Supporters Clash with Police Ahead of Europa League Match

Over 100 Roma supporters were arrested in Nice following violent altercations with police before a Europa League match against Nice. Tensions rose as Nice fans taunted Roma with chants favoring their local rivals, Lazio. Security forces effectively intervened, preventing further escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nice | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:48 IST
  • Country:
  • France

In a prelude to Wednesday's Europa League match, authorities in Nice have arrested over 100 Roma supporters after a series of violent altercations erupted on Tuesday night.

The tension brewed as Nice fans incited Roma fans by chanting slogans favoring Lazio, Roma's fierce rival. Despite the provocation, the two groups did not physically clash due to a robust police presence.

According to official statements, more than 200 officers were deployed to maintain order, arresting 102 individuals linked to Roma ultras and confiscating weapons. Enhanced security measures involving over 400 officers are in place for the match at Allianz Riviera stadium to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

