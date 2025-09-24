India's Triumph: Historic Medals at 73rd Inline Speed Skating World Championships

In a groundbreaking achievement, India's Inline Speed Skating team has made its mark at the 73rd Inline Speed Skating World Championships 2025, held at Beidaihe, China. The national contingent returned victorious with an unprecedented five medals, comprising three Golds and two Bronzes. The feat placed India 5th overall among over 40 participating nations, underscoring a historic moment for Indian sports.

The competition was rife with landmark victories, including India's first Senior medal in a world championship and a maiden Junior Gold. Celebrating the historic wins, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, hailed the athletes' performance, stating that the new medals illustrate youthful triumphs across diverse sports arenas. He extended his congratulations to the players, coaches, support staff, and the Roller-Skating Federation of India for elevating the nation's stature on the global stage.

Among the standout performers, 22-year-old Anandkumar Velkumar shone brightly, capturing two Senior Golds in the 1000m Sprint and the 42,195m Marathon, along with a Bronze in the 500m Sprint. Meanwhile, Krish Sharma, aged 18, made headlines by clinching India's first-ever Junior Gold in the 1000m Sprint, and 17-year-old Anish Raj secured a Bronze in the Junior Men's One Lap Sprint. The Indian squad, comprising 20 athletes across multiple categories, showcased their prowess in a championship featuring over 42 events and competitors from more than 40 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)