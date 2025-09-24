Left Menu

Haryana's Sporting Vision: From Local Dreams to Global Leaders

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, aims to transform the state into a sporting leader, both nationally and globally, through initiatives like the 'Khel Mahakumbh'. With comprehensive plans to engage youth in sports, Haryana hopes to shine on the world stage and produce medal-winning athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:57 IST
Haryana's Sporting Vision: From Local Dreams to Global Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to establish Haryana as a powerhouse in sports, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the government's vision during the inauguration of the second phase of 'Khel Mahakumbh'. The event, held at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium in Panchkula, highlighted the state's decade-long commitment to fostering sports talent.

The 'Khel Mahakumbh', launched in 2017, celebrates Haryana's Golden Jubilee and has become a key event for young athletes. Saini emphasized that the initiative is not only a sporting competition but also a platform reflecting Haryana's excellence and ambitions in the field.

Underlining their commitment, the government has set up 1,489 sports nurseries to nurture future stars. The state has already invested in young talents, evident from the successful participation of its athletes in global events like the Paris Paralympics, where Haryana secured five gold medals.

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Strategic Pulse: A New Chapter in Kharif Procurement

Haryana's Strategic Pulse: A New Chapter in Kharif Procurement

 India
2
Congress leaders made statements that almost sounded like instructions for pelting stones, bandhs, arson: Govt sources on Leh violence.

Congress leaders made statements that almost sounded like instructions for p...

 India
3
India's Shipbuilding Surge: Aiming for Global Maritime Leadership

India's Shipbuilding Surge: Aiming for Global Maritime Leadership

 India
4
Sikkim's Leap in Healthcare: A New Era Begins with Mangan Hospital

Sikkim's Leap in Healthcare: A New Era Begins with Mangan Hospital

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025