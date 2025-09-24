Haryana's Sporting Vision: From Local Dreams to Global Leaders

In a bold move to establish Haryana as a powerhouse in sports, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the government's vision during the inauguration of the second phase of 'Khel Mahakumbh'. The event, held at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium in Panchkula, highlighted the state's decade-long commitment to fostering sports talent.

The 'Khel Mahakumbh', launched in 2017, celebrates Haryana's Golden Jubilee and has become a key event for young athletes. Saini emphasized that the initiative is not only a sporting competition but also a platform reflecting Haryana's excellence and ambitions in the field.

Underlining their commitment, the government has set up 1,489 sports nurseries to nurture future stars. The state has already invested in young talents, evident from the successful participation of its athletes in global events like the Paris Paralympics, where Haryana secured five gold medals.