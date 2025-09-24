Australia Triumphs in UCI Mixed Relay Championship

Australia successfully defended their title at the UCI Road World Championships, excelling in the mixed team relay event held in Kigali. The racing squad navigated two circuits of a challenging 20.9 km course, showcasing tactical brilliance and strength.

The Australian team surged ahead when their male cyclists set an impressive pace on the opening lap. The race was brilliantly concluded by the female riders, Amanda Spratt and Brodie Chapman, who tackled the final cobbled climb with determination, sealing the win with a combined time of 54:30.47.

France finished as runners-up, trailing by 5.24 seconds, while Switzerland secured the bronze medal. Their effort included the prowess of Marlen Reusser, the reigning women's individual time trial world champion, who contributed to a commendable performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)