Abhishek Sharma's Heroics Fall Short as Indian Middle-Order Stumbles in Asia Cup Clash

In a thrilling Asia Cup match, Abhishek Sharma's impressive 75 runs set the tone for India against Bangladesh, but a middle-order collapse resulted in India finishing at 168/6. Despite a promising start, Bangladesh's bowlers, led by Rishad Hossain, made a strong comeback limiting India's score in the latter overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:37 IST
Abhishek Sharma. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a breathtaking display of cricket at the Asia Cup in Dubai, Indian batsman Abhishek Sharma shone brightly with a stellar 75-run innings on Wednesday. Despite his remarkable effort, India's middle-order struggled, culminating in a score of 168/6 against Bangladesh.

Sharma and opener Shubman Gill gave India an electrifying start, notching up 72 runs in the power play. However, a middle-order tumble saw India, initially at 112/2 after 12 overs, falter to post only 168/6 by the end of their innings. Rishad Hossain led Bangladesh's commendable bowling recovery.

An early slow start saw India make just 17 runs in the initial three overs. But the opening pair rebounded, marking India's highest score in the power play of the ongoing tournament. Bangladesh clawed back into the match with strategic bowling changes, sparking a crucial shift in momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

