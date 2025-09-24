Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi Comments on Teammates' Provocative Gestures Ahead of Asia Cup Bangladesh Clash

With the Asia Cup showdown against Bangladesh on the horizon, Pakistan's seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi opened up about the provocative gestures made by his teammates Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan during their previous encounter with India. Afridi stated, "Our job is to play cricket, and everyone's job is to play cricket."

During Pakistan's innings, Sahibzada Farhan celebrated his half-century by mimicking a gun with his bat. In another moment, Rauf, near the boundary, responded to Indian spectators' jeers by indicating "0-6", referencing the tensions post-India's Operation Sindoor. Afridi addressed the media, affirming their focus remains on winning the Asia Cup.

The gesture by Rauf quickly went viral on social media, igniting backlash from Indian fans who criticized his actions. Video clips showed Rauf being taunted with chants of "Virat Kohli," evoking memories of Kohli's stunning sixes against him at the T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan faces Bangladesh next, with the match crucial for their Asia Cup final prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)