Left Menu

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi Comments on Teammates' Provocative Gestures Ahead of Asia Cup Bangladesh Clash

Pakistan seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi addressed the provocative actions by teammates Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan against India, emphasizing that their primary focus is playing cricket. Rauf's actions became a social media sensation, drawing criticism. Pakistan's upcoming match against Bangladesh could be crucial for their Asia Cup final qualification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:19 IST
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi Comments on Teammates' Provocative Gestures Ahead of Asia Cup Bangladesh Clash
Shaheen Shah Afridi. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

With the Asia Cup showdown against Bangladesh on the horizon, Pakistan's seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi opened up about the provocative gestures made by his teammates Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan during their previous encounter with India. Afridi stated, "Our job is to play cricket, and everyone's job is to play cricket."

During Pakistan's innings, Sahibzada Farhan celebrated his half-century by mimicking a gun with his bat. In another moment, Rauf, near the boundary, responded to Indian spectators' jeers by indicating "0-6", referencing the tensions post-India's Operation Sindoor. Afridi addressed the media, affirming their focus remains on winning the Asia Cup.

The gesture by Rauf quickly went viral on social media, igniting backlash from Indian fans who criticized his actions. Video clips showed Rauf being taunted with chants of "Virat Kohli," evoking memories of Kohli's stunning sixes against him at the T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan faces Bangladesh next, with the match crucial for their Asia Cup final prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spain and Italy Unite to Protect Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Rising Tensions

Spain and Italy Unite to Protect Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Rising Tensions

 Spain
2
Israel-Syria Negotiations: A Security Pact in the Making?

Israel-Syria Negotiations: A Security Pact in the Making?

 Global
3
Qatar and Saudi Arabia's $89 Million Boost for Syria

Qatar and Saudi Arabia's $89 Million Boost for Syria

 Global
4
Supreme Court Grants Temporary Reprieve to Canadian Ostriches Facing Cull

Supreme Court Grants Temporary Reprieve to Canadian Ostriches Facing Cull

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025