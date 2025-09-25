Left Menu

Cricket Rivalries Escalate: ICC Mired in India-Pakistan Tensions

India has officially complained to the ICC about the provocative gestures of Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan during their Asia Cup game. In retaliation, Pakistan questioned Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav's comments post-match. The ICC may summon players for a hearing after reviewing the complaints.

The escalating tensions between India and Pakistan reached the cricket pitch once more as India lodged a formal complaint with the ICC regarding the conduct of Pakistan's Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan during a recent Asia Cup match.

This development came to light after the BCCI filed the complaint, which has prompted a review process by the ICC. An official hearing may ensue if the players contest the allegations.

In a sharp response, the Pakistan Cricket Board filed its own complaint concerning Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav's remarks post-match, alleging them to be politically charged. Both cricket boards await decisions from cricket's governing bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

