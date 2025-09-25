Cricket Rivalries Escalate: ICC Mired in India-Pakistan Tensions

The escalating tensions between India and Pakistan reached the cricket pitch once more as India lodged a formal complaint with the ICC regarding the conduct of Pakistan's Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan during a recent Asia Cup match.

This development came to light after the BCCI filed the complaint, which has prompted a review process by the ICC. An official hearing may ensue if the players contest the allegations.

In a sharp response, the Pakistan Cricket Board filed its own complaint concerning Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav's remarks post-match, alleging them to be politically charged. Both cricket boards await decisions from cricket's governing bodies.

