Left Menu

Bangladesh Bowls Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

Bangladesh's bowlers delivered a sensational performance to limit Pakistan to a mere 135 runs in their Asia Cup Super 4s clash. Taskin Ahmed spearheaded the attack with three wickets, supported by Rishad Hossain and Mahedi Hasan, each taking two wickets. Pakistan struggled after losing early wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:47 IST
Bangladesh Bowls Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a gripping encounter at the Asia Cup Super 4s, Bangladesh's bowling attack proved too much for Pakistan, restricting them to 135 for eight. The match, pivotal for Bangladesh's tournament hopes, saw early breakthroughs that set the tone.

Taskin Ahmed emerged as the standout performer with an impressive 3/28, unsettling Pakistan's batsmen from the start. Complementing his efforts, Rishad Hossain and Mahedi Hasan each claimed two wickets, tightening the stranglehold on Pakistan's innings.

Pakistan's initial struggle was evident as they managed only 27 runs in the powerplay while losing two crucial wickets. Veteran Mohammad Haris attempted to anchor the innings with a top score of 31, but Bangladesh's disciplined bowling and strategic tact left Pakistan's lineup faltering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnath Singh Leads Cleanliness Crusade at Army HQ

Rajnath Singh Leads Cleanliness Crusade at Army HQ

 India
2
Abbas Rallies UN for Palestinian Recognition Amid Gaza Crisis

Abbas Rallies UN for Palestinian Recognition Amid Gaza Crisis

 Global
3
Tragedy in Dallas: Assault on ICE Office Reflects Rising Political Violence

Tragedy in Dallas: Assault on ICE Office Reflects Rising Political Violence

 Global
4
The Mahanadi Water Dispute: A Political Quagmire?

The Mahanadi Water Dispute: A Political Quagmire?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025