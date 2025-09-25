Bangladesh Bowls Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller
Bangladesh's bowlers delivered a sensational performance to limit Pakistan to a mere 135 runs in their Asia Cup Super 4s clash. Taskin Ahmed spearheaded the attack with three wickets, supported by Rishad Hossain and Mahedi Hasan, each taking two wickets. Pakistan struggled after losing early wickets.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a gripping encounter at the Asia Cup Super 4s, Bangladesh's bowling attack proved too much for Pakistan, restricting them to 135 for eight. The match, pivotal for Bangladesh's tournament hopes, saw early breakthroughs that set the tone.
Taskin Ahmed emerged as the standout performer with an impressive 3/28, unsettling Pakistan's batsmen from the start. Complementing his efforts, Rishad Hossain and Mahedi Hasan each claimed two wickets, tightening the stranglehold on Pakistan's innings.
Pakistan's initial struggle was evident as they managed only 27 runs in the powerplay while losing two crucial wickets. Veteran Mohammad Haris attempted to anchor the innings with a top score of 31, but Bangladesh's disciplined bowling and strategic tact left Pakistan's lineup faltering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
