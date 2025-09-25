Left Menu

Marseille's Triumph Spurs New Hope for Ligue 1

Marseille's unexpected victory over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has energized Ligue 1 fans, suggesting a closer title race this season. With four teams now tied on 12 points, PSG's vulnerabilities have surfaced, offering competitors hope. Marseille's coach, Roberto De Zerbi, aims to challenge PSG's long-standing dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:47 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Paris Saint-Germain suffered a defeat against Marseille this week, shaking the foundations of their perceived invulnerability in Ligue 1. This offers renewed hope to fans for a more competitive title race this season.

PSG dominated the league last season with just two losses, clinching the title with games to spare. However, Monday night's defeat at Stade Velodrome has exposed cracks, with the team harried off the ball and the new goalkeeper's error proving costly.

As four teams now sit level on points, Marseille's coach Roberto De Zerbi has made his intentions clear—to dethrone PSG. Meanwhile, PSG grapples with injury woes and looks to reclaim dominance against Auxerre.

