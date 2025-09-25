Epic Rivalry Ignites Super Cup: Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Showdown

The Kolkata Derby is set to electrify the Super Cup's group stage, as Mohun Bagan and East Bengal face off once again, having been drawn together on Thursday. This clash marks their third encounter in less than six months, promising an epic showdown at Goa's Fatorda Stadium on October 31.

Placed alongside Chennaiyin FC and Real Kashmir FC in Group A, these storied rivals are primed for an intense contest in the tournament commencing on October 25. East Bengal will meet Real Kashmir FC, while Mohun Bagan SG faces Chennaiyin FC in their group openers.

The Super Cup promises thrilling football action with 16 teams divided into four groups. After the initial 24 matches, the top team from each group will advance to the semi-finals. Fans await the derby on October 31, a match promising to be a marquee event in Indian football.

(With inputs from agencies.)