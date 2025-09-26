Left Menu

Pakistan Secures Asia Cup Final Berth with Thrilling Win Over Bangladesh

Pakistan edged past Bangladesh by 11 runs in a Super Fours match to reach the Asia Cup final against India. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf's stellar bowling restricted Bangladesh, despite early setbacks and sloppy fielding. Pakistan set a modest target of 135, which proved too much for Bangladesh.

Pakistan Secures Asia Cup Final Berth with Thrilling Win Over Bangladesh
Pakistan clinched their spot in the Asia Cup final, set to face India, by narrowly defeating Bangladesh by 11 runs in a gripping Super Fours encounter on Thursday.

Despite defending a modest total of 135 for eight, Pakistan's bowlers executed a disciplined strategy, effectively limiting Bangladesh to 124 for nine. Shaheen Shah Afridi spearheaded the attack with 3/17, and Haris Rauf performed notably with 3/33 at the match's crucial stages.

Pakistan's recovery from 71 for six was aided by late contributions from Mohammad Haris and Mohammad Nawaz. Bangladesh's lost opportunities in the field ultimately cost them a potential victory. Pakistan and India will meet for a third time in this tournament, escalating the rivalry further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

