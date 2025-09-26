Cricket Politics: ICC Hearing Over India-Pakistan Clash Comments

In a recent ICC hearing, Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav was advised by match referee Richie Richardson to avoid making comments that may be considered political. This recommendation came after a complaint by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), accusing Yadav of inappropriate remarks.

The controversy stems from Yadav's statements supporting Indian Army personnel and expressing solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Allegedly, Yadav refused to shake hands with opposing players and dedicated a match victory to the military operation, sparking PCB's complaint.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's players Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf face separate hearings over displays interpreted as mocking India during an Asia Cup match. The BCCI has lodged a complaint regarding these gestures, intensifying the on-field rivalry between the two cricketing nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)