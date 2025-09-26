Pakistan Triumphs Over Bangladesh to Reach Asia Cup Final
In a tense Super Fours match, Pakistan edged out Bangladesh by 11 runs to secure a place in the Asia Cup final against India. Pakistan's bowlers, led by Afridi and Rauf, outperformed Bangladesh, who fell short at 124-9, setting up the much-anticipated final clash.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Pakistan secured their spot in the Asia Cup final with a narrow 11-run victory over Bangladesh in a pivotal Super Fours encounter. The win allows Pakistan a chance to challenge India once again after two previous defeats in the tournament.
Despite a shaky start, where Pakistan was reduced to 46-4 at the midpoint of their innings, Afridi and Rauf's exceptional bowling performances tightened the noose on Bangladesh's batting line-up, leaving them at 124-9.
Pakistan captain Salman Agha praised his team's ability to handle pressure in crucial games, underlining the importance of their bowling attack. The thrilling victory sets the stage for a high-stakes final showdown against rivals India.
ALSO READ
Cricket Politics: ICC Hearing Over India-Pakistan Clash Comments
Pakistan Secures Final Showdown Against India in Thrilling Asia Cup Match
Pakistan's Triumph: A 'Special Team' Eyes Asia Cup Glory Against India
India Champions Sustainable and Inclusive Aviation at ICAO Assembly
ICAO and AAI Collaborate to Transform Indian Airports into Economic Hubs