Pakistan Triumphs Over Bangladesh to Reach Asia Cup Final

In a tense Super Fours match, Pakistan edged out Bangladesh by 11 runs to secure a place in the Asia Cup final against India. Pakistan's bowlers, led by Afridi and Rauf, outperformed Bangladesh, who fell short at 124-9, setting up the much-anticipated final clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:35 IST
Pakistan secured their spot in the Asia Cup final with a narrow 11-run victory over Bangladesh in a pivotal Super Fours encounter. The win allows Pakistan a chance to challenge India once again after two previous defeats in the tournament.

Despite a shaky start, where Pakistan was reduced to 46-4 at the midpoint of their innings, Afridi and Rauf's exceptional bowling performances tightened the noose on Bangladesh's batting line-up, leaving them at 124-9.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha praised his team's ability to handle pressure in crucial games, underlining the importance of their bowling attack. The thrilling victory sets the stage for a high-stakes final showdown against rivals India.

