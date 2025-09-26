Pakistan Triumphs Over Bangladesh to Reach Asia Cup Final

Pakistan secured their spot in the Asia Cup final with a narrow 11-run victory over Bangladesh in a pivotal Super Fours encounter. The win allows Pakistan a chance to challenge India once again after two previous defeats in the tournament.

Despite a shaky start, where Pakistan was reduced to 46-4 at the midpoint of their innings, Afridi and Rauf's exceptional bowling performances tightened the noose on Bangladesh's batting line-up, leaving them at 124-9.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha praised his team's ability to handle pressure in crucial games, underlining the importance of their bowling attack. The thrilling victory sets the stage for a high-stakes final showdown against rivals India.