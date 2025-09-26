Left Menu

DeChambeau Ignites American Spirit at Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau boosted America's Ryder Cup start with partner Justin Thomas, amidst heightened security for President Trump's expected arrival. The thrilling match at Bethpage Black saw DeChambeau shine in front of eager fans. A charged atmosphere filled the venue with heightened security measures due to high-profile visitors.

26-09-2025
Bryson DeChambeau gave the American team a significant early advantage during the Ryder Cup's morning foursomes on Friday. The event at Bethpage Black was buzzing with anticipation, as enhanced security measures were in place due to the anticipated visit of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The excitement peaked following a flyover of three military planes. DeChambeau, alongside partner Justin Thomas, arrived at the course to enthusiastic chants of 'USA!, USA!' Many fans had gathered early, eager to witness DeChambeau's opening performance as he and Thomas carried the American flag to the first tee.

Against the backdrop of heightened security and high-energy crowd, the American duo showcased their prowess, with DeChambeau making a spectacular shot on the first hole. As the matches progressed, the venue was filled with the buzz of both American and European supporters, marking the event as a memorable start to this year's Ryder Cup.

