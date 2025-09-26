Sprint to Glory: National Championships Pave Path to 2026 Asian Games

The curtain is set to rise on the 64th National Open Athletics Championships, which commence this Saturday. This pivotal event will determine the sprinters likely to represent India in the 4x100m relay at the 2026 Asian Games.

Conspicuously absent will be Animesh Kujur, the national 100m and 200m record-holder, who recently competed in the World Championships in Tokyo. Nonetheless, coach Radhakrishnan Nair has announced that those excelling in both the men's and women's 100m events will be shortlisted, forming the nucleus of India's relay hopes.

The Championships will feature more than 700 athletes, including prominent names such as Tamil Nadu's Ragul Kumar G and Army's Manikanta Hoblidhar, with the preliminary rounds launching on Saturday. The week-long meet will also see diverse events like pole vault and triple jump, in addition to the sprints.