India Shines with Stellar Batting in Asia Cup Super 4s

In a masterclass display of batting, India reached 202 for five in a Super 4s match of the Asia Cup, thanks to opener Abhishek Sharma's scintillating form. Sharma smashed 61 off just 31 balls, setting the tone for India's innings.

Support came from Tilak Varma, who remained unbeaten with an impressive 49, and Sanju Samson, contributing a quick 39. Axar Patel's late innings helped push India's score past the 200-mark.

The strong total was achieved against a challenging bowling attack, with Charith Asalanka managing a respectable 1 for 18 in his spell, though his efforts went in vain.

(With inputs from agencies.)