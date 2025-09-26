Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma Shine in India's Asia Cup Super 4s Victory

Sanju Samson regained his form, contributing a crucial 39 to India's formidable total of 202/5 against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super 4s. Abhishek Sharma played a pivotal role with a blistering 61-run assault.

Achieving the highest score of the tournament, India surpassed their previous best of 188 against Oman. Samson dazzled at No. 5, hitting some impressive sixes in his 22-ball cameo. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma also steadied the innings with an unbeaten 49, boosting the team's confidence.

Abhishek's powerplay performance remained consistent, marking his third consecutive half-century. However, he missed a chance at a hundred, falling at the deep mid-wicket. Despite early setbacks with Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav's dismissals, Samson's resurgence at a new batting position was noteworthy, setting the stage for an imposing finish aided by Tilak's crucial support.

(With inputs from agencies.)