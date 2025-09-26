Left Menu

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma Shine in India's Asia Cup Super 4s Victory

Sanju Samson's impressive 39 and Abhishek Sharma's fiery 61 helped India post a formidable 202/5 against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super 4s. Samson's blitz included spectacular sixes while Abhishek continued his powerplay dominance. Together with Tilak Varma's steady 49, India set a tournament-high score.

Updated: 26-09-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:20 IST
Sanju Samson regained his form, contributing a crucial 39 to India's formidable total of 202/5 against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super 4s. Abhishek Sharma played a pivotal role with a blistering 61-run assault.

Achieving the highest score of the tournament, India surpassed their previous best of 188 against Oman. Samson dazzled at No. 5, hitting some impressive sixes in his 22-ball cameo. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma also steadied the innings with an unbeaten 49, boosting the team's confidence.

Abhishek's powerplay performance remained consistent, marking his third consecutive half-century. However, he missed a chance at a hundred, falling at the deep mid-wicket. Despite early setbacks with Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav's dismissals, Samson's resurgence at a new batting position was noteworthy, setting the stage for an imposing finish aided by Tilak's crucial support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

