Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma Shine in India's Asia Cup Super 4s Victory
Sanju Samson's impressive 39 and Abhishek Sharma's fiery 61 helped India post a formidable 202/5 against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super 4s. Samson's blitz included spectacular sixes while Abhishek continued his powerplay dominance. Together with Tilak Varma's steady 49, India set a tournament-high score.
Country:
United Arab Emirates
Sanju Samson regained his form, contributing a crucial 39 to India's formidable total of 202/5 against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super 4s. Abhishek Sharma played a pivotal role with a blistering 61-run assault.
Achieving the highest score of the tournament, India surpassed their previous best of 188 against Oman. Samson dazzled at No. 5, hitting some impressive sixes in his 22-ball cameo. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma also steadied the innings with an unbeaten 49, boosting the team's confidence.
Abhishek's powerplay performance remained consistent, marking his third consecutive half-century. However, he missed a chance at a hundred, falling at the deep mid-wicket. Despite early setbacks with Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav's dismissals, Samson's resurgence at a new batting position was noteworthy, setting the stage for an imposing finish aided by Tilak's crucial support.
