Left Menu

From Quiz Champs to Siachen: Youth Embark on Unprecedented Expedition

A pioneering group of young Indians will transition from participants in a national quiz to explorers of Siachen, the world's highest battlefield. This initiative by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports aims to instil leadership and patriotism, fostering a deeper connection with India's armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:47 IST
From Quiz Champs to Siachen: Youth Embark on Unprecedented Expedition
Young Indians set to go to Siachen (Photo/Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented initiative, a select group of young Indians is poised to transition from the digital realm of a national quiz to the icy altitudes of Siachen, recognized as the world's highest battlefield. This groundbreaking exposure visit is orchestrated by the Department of Youth Affairs, part of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, aiming to provide the youth with firsthand experience in leadership, resilience, and nation-building at one of India's most formidable frontiers.

The initiative, known as MY Bharat, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has successfully engaged over 1.8 crore young individuals nationwide. It aims to nurture the Indian values of Seva-Bhaav (spirit of service) and Kartavya Bodh (sense of duty). In celebration of Independence Day, the Department of Youth Affairs organized the National Flag Quiz on the MY Bharat platform from August 1-15, 2025, drawing more than 1.1 lakh enthusiastic participants from across the nation. The quiz winners will visit the Siachen Base Camp from September 28 to 30, 2025, to meet members of the Indian Armed Forces.

During their stay at Army establishments, the youth will receive firsthand briefings from the Indian Army on the operational, geographical, and ecological challenges of serving in Siachen. They will tour training facilities, honor the fallen at the war memorial, and engage with soldiers securing India's borders under extreme conditions. The experience will be further enhanced by cultural insights into Leh and exposure to local entrepreneurship. Each participant is also tasked with delivering a handwritten letter to the Army, sharing their vision for a developed India and recognizing the crucial role of the Armed Forces in the nation's progress.

TRENDING

1
Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

 United States
2
Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

 United States
4
Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Sparks Protests: Students Demand CBI Probe

Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Sparks Protests: Students Demand CBI Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025