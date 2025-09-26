From Quiz Champs to Siachen: Youth Embark on Unprecedented Expedition

In an unprecedented initiative, a select group of young Indians is poised to transition from the digital realm of a national quiz to the icy altitudes of Siachen, recognized as the world's highest battlefield. This groundbreaking exposure visit is orchestrated by the Department of Youth Affairs, part of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, aiming to provide the youth with firsthand experience in leadership, resilience, and nation-building at one of India's most formidable frontiers.

The initiative, known as MY Bharat, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has successfully engaged over 1.8 crore young individuals nationwide. It aims to nurture the Indian values of Seva-Bhaav (spirit of service) and Kartavya Bodh (sense of duty). In celebration of Independence Day, the Department of Youth Affairs organized the National Flag Quiz on the MY Bharat platform from August 1-15, 2025, drawing more than 1.1 lakh enthusiastic participants from across the nation. The quiz winners will visit the Siachen Base Camp from September 28 to 30, 2025, to meet members of the Indian Armed Forces.

During their stay at Army establishments, the youth will receive firsthand briefings from the Indian Army on the operational, geographical, and ecological challenges of serving in Siachen. They will tour training facilities, honor the fallen at the war memorial, and engage with soldiers securing India's borders under extreme conditions. The experience will be further enhanced by cultural insights into Leh and exposure to local entrepreneurship. Each participant is also tasked with delivering a handwritten letter to the Army, sharing their vision for a developed India and recognizing the crucial role of the Armed Forces in the nation's progress.