Francesco Bagnaia Shatters Lap Record at Japanese Grand Prix

Francesco Bagnaia, the two-time MotoGP champion, dramatically claimed his second pole position of the season with a new lap record during Saturday's qualifying session at the Japanese Grand Prix. Riding his Ducati, the 28-year-old Italian clocked an impressive one minute and 42.911 seconds in sunny conditions at Motegi.

Bagnaia expressed immense satisfaction, stating, "It's incredible, the feeling I'm having. I feel I can push and do what I want with my bike. It's something I missed from last year." Meanwhile, 2020 champion Joan Mir secured the second spot, while Marc Marquez, the current championship leader, completed the front row.

Marquez, who leads the championship with 512 points, is keen to inch closer to his seventh MotoGP title. "Nobody said it was going to be easy," he remarked after experiencing a minor setback during free practice. His brother Alex, currently second in the standings, qualified eighth, with reigning champion Jorge Martin starting 17th on the grid after failing to make Q2.