Left Menu

European Dominance: Drama Unfolds on Ryder Cup's Opening Day

In a dramatic start to the Ryder Cup, Europe's team outshone the U.S., led by Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. Despite promising beginnings, American golfers faltered in key putts, trailing 5 1/2-2 1/2. Rahm's steady form, coupled with Hatton's skill, sealed Europe's advantage for the opening day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Farmingdale | Updated: 27-09-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 09:20 IST
European Dominance: Drama Unfolds on Ryder Cup's Opening Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In an opening day marked by high anticipation and unexpected drama, the Ryder Cup saw Europe's golf team outperform the United States, securing a commanding lead. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton led the European charge, clinching a decisive 4-and-3 victory over the U.S. pair of Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau.

The competition began with much promise for the Americans, particularly with DeChambeau's powerful opening drive, but faltered quickly as crucial putts failed to fall. Despite home advantage, the U.S. found themselves in a 3-1 morning deficit that deepened by the afternoon, ultimately resulting in a 5 1/2-2 1/2 lead for Europe heading into Saturday.

Friday's play was punctuated by Rahm's consistent form and Hatton's impressive recovery shots, maintaining their unbeaten record in Ryder Cup foursomes. Rahm acknowledged the early tension, but credited Hatton's reliability during pressure moments for their success, as Europe's fans cheered on a day filled with pivotal moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Summary: From Tariffs to Medical Claims

Health News Summary: From Tariffs to Medical Claims

 Global
2
Sri Lanka's Ups and Downs in Asia Cup Cricket Showdown

Sri Lanka's Ups and Downs in Asia Cup Cricket Showdown

 United Arab Emirates
3
Extradition Success: Terrorist Parminder Singh Brought to Justice

Extradition Success: Terrorist Parminder Singh Brought to Justice

 India
4
Accountability and Apologies: Fallout from the Ciudad Juarez Fire

Accountability and Apologies: Fallout from the Ciudad Juarez Fire

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025