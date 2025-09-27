European Dominance: Drama Unfolds on Ryder Cup's Opening Day

In an opening day marked by high anticipation and unexpected drama, the Ryder Cup saw Europe's golf team outperform the United States, securing a commanding lead. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton led the European charge, clinching a decisive 4-and-3 victory over the U.S. pair of Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau.

The competition began with much promise for the Americans, particularly with DeChambeau's powerful opening drive, but faltered quickly as crucial putts failed to fall. Despite home advantage, the U.S. found themselves in a 3-1 morning deficit that deepened by the afternoon, ultimately resulting in a 5 1/2-2 1/2 lead for Europe heading into Saturday.

Friday's play was punctuated by Rahm's consistent form and Hatton's impressive recovery shots, maintaining their unbeaten record in Ryder Cup foursomes. Rahm acknowledged the early tension, but credited Hatton's reliability during pressure moments for their success, as Europe's fans cheered on a day filled with pivotal moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)