Deepthi Jeevanji Shines for India at World Para Athletics Championships

Deepthi Jeevanji from Telangana kicked off India's campaign at the World Para Athletics Championships with a season-best performance, qualifying for the women's 400m T20 final. Her time of 58.35 seconds led the second heat, aiming for a medal against top competitors from around the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 10:43 IST
Deepthi Jeevanji
  • Country:
  • India

India's campaign at the World Para Athletics Championships started successfully as Telangana's Deepthi Jeevanji qualified for the women's 400m T20 final with a season-best time of 58.35 seconds on Friday.

Jeevanji topped the second heat in the opening round, showcasing impressive form and speed. Her competitors included Venezuela's Leonela Coromoto Vera Colina, who won the first heat with a time of 57.10 seconds, and Aysel Onder of Turkey, who also performed strongly with 57.88 seconds.

With a world record of 54.96 seconds set in Paris last year, Onder remains a formidable opponent. The final events will determine the top athletes, with the final scheduled for 7:23 pm IST.

(With inputs from agencies.)

