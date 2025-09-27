FIFA's Year-Long Ban Shakes Malaysian Football
FIFA banned seven football players, including Deportivo Alaves's Facundo Garces, for using falsified documents in an Asian Cup qualifier for Malaysia. The Football Association of Malaysia plans to appeal, emphasizing previously confirmed player eligibility. FIFA imposed fines on FAM and the players while referring eligibility issues to the Football Tribunal.
FIFA has handed down a one-year ban to seven football players, including Deportivo Alaves's Facundo Garces, after discovering they used falsified documents to play in an Asian Cup qualifier for Malaysia against Vietnam.
The FIFA Disciplinary Committee revealed that the players, among them Garces, Gabriel Arrocha, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal, and Hector Hevel, were issued the suspension after breaching article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code concerning forgery and falsification.
In response, the Football Association of Malaysia announced its intention to appeal the decision, arguing that FIFA had previously validated the players' eligibility. With a substantial fine imposed and appeals pending, the case will proceed to the FIFA Football Tribunal for further examination.
ALSO READ
Lions' Roar: Brisbane Clinch Back-to-Back AFL Titles
Business Controversy: Companies Operating in Disputed West Bank
Maharashtra Opens Doors with 98-Year Lease, Banks Partner for API Security, and Esteemed Award for Somaiya
London Stocks Surge Amid Banking and Consumer Gains
UN Scrutiny Heightened: Companies Operating in Contested West Bank Settlements