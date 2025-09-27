FIFA's Year-Long Ban Shakes Malaysian Football

FIFA has handed down a one-year ban to seven football players, including Deportivo Alaves's Facundo Garces, after discovering they used falsified documents to play in an Asian Cup qualifier for Malaysia against Vietnam.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee revealed that the players, among them Garces, Gabriel Arrocha, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal, and Hector Hevel, were issued the suspension after breaching article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code concerning forgery and falsification.

In response, the Football Association of Malaysia announced its intention to appeal the decision, arguing that FIFA had previously validated the players' eligibility. With a substantial fine imposed and appeals pending, the case will proceed to the FIFA Football Tribunal for further examination.