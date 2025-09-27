Left Menu

India's Women Cricket Team Poised for World Cup Glory

India's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur expresses confidence in her team's blend of youth and experience as they aim for their first Women's World Cup victory. The team has shown promising performances in recent series against England and Australia, with strong batting and bowling departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-09-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 13:56 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

As India prepares to host the ICC Women's World Cup for the fourth time, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur exudes confidence in her team. The blend of youth and experience, she believes, is pivotal as they aim to clinch their maiden trophy.

The team, having come close to victory twice, most recently in 2017, is optimistic. They have built momentum with notable performances, including maiden T20I and ODI away victories against England and a challenging series against Australia.

With a well-balanced squad and strong preparation, Kaur comments on the team's readiness to face formidable opponents like Australia, England, and New Zealand. Recent promising results bolster their belief in their skills and determination to succeed on home soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

