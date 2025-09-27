India's Women Cricket Team Poised for World Cup Glory

As India prepares to host the ICC Women's World Cup for the fourth time, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur exudes confidence in her team. The blend of youth and experience, she believes, is pivotal as they aim to clinch their maiden trophy.

The team, having come close to victory twice, most recently in 2017, is optimistic. They have built momentum with notable performances, including maiden T20I and ODI away victories against England and a challenging series against Australia.

With a well-balanced squad and strong preparation, Kaur comments on the team's readiness to face formidable opponents like Australia, England, and New Zealand. Recent promising results bolster their belief in their skills and determination to succeed on home soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)