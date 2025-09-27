BIG FM Becomes Radio Partner for IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

The celebrated radio network BIG FM has been confirmed as the Official Radio Partner for the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. Set to take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium between September 27 and October 5, 2025, this is a milestone moment for India, as it hosts the prestigious global event for the first time.

With over 2,500 competitors flying in from various countries, the championships, organized by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), aim to showcase India's dedication to inclusivity and athletic excellence. As part of their partnership, BIG FM plans to use their expansive network to raise awareness and excitement, offering special broadcasts, athlete interviews, and interactive segments for audiences across India's major cities and regions.

CEO Sunil Kumaran of BIG FM expressed pride in this collaboration, stating: "Partnering with the PCI allows us to celebrate exceptional para-athletes and their inspiring stories, bringing them to the forefront for our listeners." Support from BIG FM is expected to enhance nationwide reach, with PCI President Devendra Jhajharia highlighting the event as a platform for reshaping public perceptions and sparking inspiration among future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)