Australia Dominates India in Junior Women's Hockey

The Indian junior women's hockey team faced a 0-5 defeat against Australia U21 in the second match of their tour. Makayla Jones scored a hattrick for Australia. Despite India's efforts to recover from an earlier loss, Australia controlled the game, pressuring India and capitalizing on opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 27-09-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian junior women's hockey team suffered a significant 0-5 loss against hosts Australia U21 during their ongoing tour on Saturday. The defeat marks their second consecutive loss on this tour.

Australia's Makayla Jones was instrumental in the victory, scoring a hattrick with goals in the 10th, 11th, and 52nd minutes. Teammates Sami Love and Migaliya Howell also contributed to the scoring in the 38th and 50th minutes respectively, sealing a decisive win.

India, having narrowly lost 2-3 in their opening match, struggled to contain Australia's aggressive play. With two defeats, the Indian team is focused on regrouping and improving their performance in the next match scheduled for Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

