Arundhati Reddy's Cricketing Journey: From Inspired Wicketkeeper to India's Fast Bowler

Indian pacer Arundhati Reddy shares her cricket inspiration, transitioning from a wicketkeeper to a fast bowler. Discussing her aspirations for India's World Cup campaign, she opens up about challenges and recovery after injuries, which led her back into the national spotlight through the 2024 Women's Premier League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 18:01 IST
Arundhati Reddy. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricketer Arundhati Reddy unveils the inspiration that sparked her cricket journey, revealing her childhood dream of winning the World Cup for India. In an exclusive interview with JioStar, ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup, Reddy, known for her pace, reflects on influential moments in her career.

Reddy, who has claimed 15 wickets in 11 ODIs, was initially driven by India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2007 and later deeply moved by the 2011 World Cup victory. Despite aspiring to be a wicketkeeper, her destiny as a bowler was shaped at Coach Ganesh's academy, a decision that's been pivotal to her success.

Making her international debut in 2018, Reddy faced setbacks post-2021 but earned her call back to the team with a stellar season for Delhi Capitals in the 2024 Women's Premier League. With her heart set on the World Cup, she remains uncertain about playing after suffering an injury in a warm-up match against England.

