Left Menu

Defying Odds: Shailesh Kumar's Golden Leap at World Championships

Shailesh Kumar, a para-athlete from Bihar, overcame childhood polio and societal ridicule to win gold in the men's high jump T63 event at the World Championships. Despite initial setbacks, including a close miss at the Paris Paralympics, Shailesh's perseverance and support from initiatives like the Khelo India Scheme and TOPS propelled him to victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 22:06 IST
Defying Odds: Shailesh Kumar's Golden Leap at World Championships
Shailesh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning display of resilience and determination, Shailesh Kumar, a para-athlete from Bihar, overcame not just physical challenges but also societal discouragement to clinch a gold medal at the World Championships.

Affected by polio since childhood, Shailesh faced skepticism from his village when he took up para sports, yet his perseverance led to groundbreaking success in the men's high jump T63 category, where he set a new championship record.

Receiving support from the Khelo India Scheme and TOPS, and inspired by watching the Rio Paralympics, Shailesh's journey underscores the power of determination and support in overcoming adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Troop Directive Stirs Tensions in Portland Amid Antifa Crackdown

Trump's Troop Directive Stirs Tensions in Portland Amid Antifa Crackdown

 Global
2
Welbeck's Heroics Stun Chelsea: Brighton Triumphs at Stamford Bridge

Welbeck's Heroics Stun Chelsea: Brighton Triumphs at Stamford Bridge

 Global
3
Pedal for Pride: HindAyan Joy Ride Honors Vijay Diwas

Pedal for Pride: HindAyan Joy Ride Honors Vijay Diwas

 India
4
Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Record-Breaking Performance Elevates South Africa in Rugby Championship

Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Record-Breaking Performance Elevates South Africa in R...

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025