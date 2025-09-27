Defying Odds: Shailesh Kumar's Golden Leap at World Championships
Shailesh Kumar, a para-athlete from Bihar, overcame childhood polio and societal ridicule to win gold in the men's high jump T63 event at the World Championships. Despite initial setbacks, including a close miss at the Paris Paralympics, Shailesh's perseverance and support from initiatives like the Khelo India Scheme and TOPS propelled him to victory.
In a stunning display of resilience and determination, Shailesh Kumar, a para-athlete from Bihar, overcame not just physical challenges but also societal discouragement to clinch a gold medal at the World Championships.
Affected by polio since childhood, Shailesh faced skepticism from his village when he took up para sports, yet his perseverance led to groundbreaking success in the men's high jump T63 category, where he set a new championship record.
Receiving support from the Khelo India Scheme and TOPS, and inspired by watching the Rio Paralympics, Shailesh's journey underscores the power of determination and support in overcoming adversity.
