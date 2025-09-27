Left Menu

Sports Highlights: From WNBA Drama to Ryder Cup Magic

This week's sports highlights include: injury drama in the WNBA, ATP victories in Tokyo, and NWSL triumphs. The NFL awaits Micah Parsons' return, Justin Fields is cleared, and the Red Sox secure a playoff spot. In golf, Europe leads the Ryder Cup with Jon Rahm's stunning performance.

The sports world was abuzz this week with a slew of captivating stories. The WNBA saw tension rise as Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier was injured during a defeat, drawing criticism from coach Cheryl Reeve about officiating standards. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Mercury took a crucial lead in their playoff series.

On the ATP circuit, Carlos Alcaraz continued his impressive season by advancing to the quarterfinals of the Japan Open after overcoming a slight ankle injury. The top-ranked player is seeking his eighth title of 2025. In the NWSL, Kansas City Current showcased dominance by extending their unbeaten streak to 15 games.

In the world of football, NFL fans keenly await Micah Parsons' return to Dallas, while Justin Fields is set to return for the New York Jets. In baseball, the Red Sox clinched a wild-card berth with a dramatic walk-off victory. Across the golf greens, Jon Rahm's spectacular shots dazzled at the Ryder Cup, helping Europe maintain a commanding lead over the United States.

