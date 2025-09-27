England Triumphs: Winning Women's Rugby World Cup Again in a Historic Victory

In a historic moment for women's rugby, England clinched their third Rugby World Cup title by overpowering Canada 33-13 on Saturday in front of a jubilant Twickenham crowd of 81,885 attendees, the largest ever for a women's rugby event. This victory highlights the sport's rising prominence.

England's stellar performance was a much-needed redemption after six previous final defeats, notably last year's painful loss to New Zealand. Coach John Mitchell praised his team's culture and determination, suggesting it's only the beginning of a bright future for women's rugby.

Players like Sadia Kabeya and Natasha Hunt expressed immense pride in the team's success and hoped it would further boost the sport's visibility and growth. Despite Canada's efforts, England's relentless attack ensured their dominance, securing another chapter in the sport's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)