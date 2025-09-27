Left Menu

England Triumphs: Winning Women's Rugby World Cup Again in a Historic Victory

England claimed their third Women's Rugby World Cup title after defeating Canada 33-13 in front of a record-breaking crowd at Twickenham. The team's victory marked redemption following six prior final losses and strengthened their status as a global rugby superpower. A world record attendance underscored the sport's growing popularity.

In a historic moment for women's rugby, England clinched their third Rugby World Cup title by overpowering Canada 33-13 on Saturday in front of a jubilant Twickenham crowd of 81,885 attendees, the largest ever for a women's rugby event. This victory highlights the sport's rising prominence.

England's stellar performance was a much-needed redemption after six previous final defeats, notably last year's painful loss to New Zealand. Coach John Mitchell praised his team's culture and determination, suggesting it's only the beginning of a bright future for women's rugby.

Players like Sadia Kabeya and Natasha Hunt expressed immense pride in the team's success and hoped it would further boost the sport's visibility and growth. Despite Canada's efforts, England's relentless attack ensured their dominance, securing another chapter in the sport's history.

