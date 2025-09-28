Left Menu

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Stellar Performance Propels South Africa to Victory

Coach Rassie Erasmus lauds Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu for his stellar display in South Africa's 67-30 Rugby Championship win over Argentina. The 23-year-old set a team test record with 37 points, including a hat-trick. South Africa now leads the championship, facing Argentina again next Saturday.

In a remarkable display of skill and precision, young flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu illuminated South Africa's dominant 67-30 victory over Argentina in the Rugby Championship. Coach Rassie Erasmus praised the 23-year-old for his record-setting 37-point game, which featured a hat-trick of tries at King's Park.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu's performance has propelled South Africa to the top of the table, putting them in a strong position to retain their championship title. Erasmus highlighted the flyhalf's progression, emphasizing that world-class status isn't achieved instantly and applauding his evolution.

With injury concerns looming before South Africa's next match at Twickenham, Erasmus remains cautious but optimistic. Notable injuries include Damian Willemse's hamstring, Cheslin Kolbe's shoulder, and Ethan Hooker's ankle. Despite these challenges, the team's cohesion and adaptability are sources of confidence for Erasmus.

