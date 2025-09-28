Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Stellar Performance Propels South Africa to Victory

In a remarkable display of skill and precision, young flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu illuminated South Africa's dominant 67-30 victory over Argentina in the Rugby Championship. Coach Rassie Erasmus praised the 23-year-old for his record-setting 37-point game, which featured a hat-trick of tries at King's Park.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu's performance has propelled South Africa to the top of the table, putting them in a strong position to retain their championship title. Erasmus highlighted the flyhalf's progression, emphasizing that world-class status isn't achieved instantly and applauding his evolution.

With injury concerns looming before South Africa's next match at Twickenham, Erasmus remains cautious but optimistic. Notable injuries include Damian Willemse's hamstring, Cheslin Kolbe's shoulder, and Ethan Hooker's ankle. Despite these challenges, the team's cohesion and adaptability are sources of confidence for Erasmus.

(With inputs from agencies.)