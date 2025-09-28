Ryder Cup Drama: Tension on the Green

Tensions ran high at the Ryder Cup as an intense exchange during Saturday's match unfolded. Justin Rose, representing Europe, initiated the confrontation after asking Bryson DeChambeau's caddie to step aside during a crucial putt.

Paired with Tommy Fleetwood against DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler, Rose alleged Greg Bodine disrupted his concentration. Rose and Fleetwood ultimately secured a 3&2 victory.

Though initially resolved, the incident flared up en route to the 16th tee, involving multiple parties. Cooler heads prevailed, resulting in handshakes post-game. Rose clarified his actions were strategic, not personal.