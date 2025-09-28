Left Menu

Ryder Cup Drama: Tension on the Green

During a Ryder Cup match, tensions arose between Europe’s Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau's caddie over positioning issues. The incident escalated as players and caddies exchanged words, but eventually, handshakes marked a peaceful resolution. Rose apologized, emphasizing the pressure of the game and commitment to focus.

Tensions ran high at the Ryder Cup as an intense exchange during Saturday's match unfolded. Justin Rose, representing Europe, initiated the confrontation after asking Bryson DeChambeau's caddie to step aside during a crucial putt.

Paired with Tommy Fleetwood against DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler, Rose alleged Greg Bodine disrupted his concentration. Rose and Fleetwood ultimately secured a 3&2 victory.

Though initially resolved, the incident flared up en route to the 16th tee, involving multiple parties. Cooler heads prevailed, resulting in handshakes post-game. Rose clarified his actions were strategic, not personal.

