All Blacks Rebound: Aiming for Glory in Rugby Championship

The All Blacks bounced back from a heavy loss to South Africa with a significant 33-24 win over Australia. Coach Scott Robertson emphasizes the need for consistency to reclaim the Rugby Championship. The victory also secured the Bledisloe Cup for another year, but challenges persist for the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 07:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 07:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The All Blacks made a strong comeback, securing a 33-24 victory against the Wallabies after succumbing to their worst defeat against South Africa. Coach Scott Robertson believes sustaining consistent performance is crucial as they aim for the Rugby Championship title.

New Zealand's side started with an early lead, thanks to three tries in the first 25 minutes, but Australia narrowed the gap to two points. Ardie Savea, leading the team in place of the injured Scott Barrett, acknowledges the resilience shown by both teams.

The triumph eased the criticism faced by the All Blacks following their recent loss, ensuring the Bledisloe Cup remains in New Zealand. Savea emphasized the importance of embracing the win and maintaining momentum for subsequent matches.

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

