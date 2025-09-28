All Blacks Rebound: Aiming for Glory in Rugby Championship

The All Blacks made a strong comeback, securing a 33-24 victory against the Wallabies after succumbing to their worst defeat against South Africa. Coach Scott Robertson believes sustaining consistent performance is crucial as they aim for the Rugby Championship title.

New Zealand's side started with an early lead, thanks to three tries in the first 25 minutes, but Australia narrowed the gap to two points. Ardie Savea, leading the team in place of the injured Scott Barrett, acknowledges the resilience shown by both teams.

The triumph eased the criticism faced by the All Blacks following their recent loss, ensuring the Bledisloe Cup remains in New Zealand. Savea emphasized the importance of embracing the win and maintaining momentum for subsequent matches.