Viktor Hovland's Injury Clouds Ryder Cup Finale

Viktor Hovland's participation in the Ryder Cup's final day is uncertain due to a neck injury. Europe captain Luke Donald is considering the 'envelope rule' for singles matches. Hovland was a last-minute scratch from his fourballs match and is scheduled to play in the anchor singles match.

Viktor Hovland's ability to compete in the crucial final day of the Ryder Cup is currently in limbo due to a neck injury, as revealed by Europe captain Luke Donald. This development has raised the potential application of the 'envelope rule' for Sunday's singles matches.

Initially listed to participate in Saturday's fourballs, Hovland's late withdrawal came after experiencing intense pain while practicing his driving. Despite initial assessments indicating he could compete, the pain escalated, leading to a decision to rest him. As a result, Hovland's appearance in the upcoming anchor singles match against Harris English remains uncertain.

The 'envelope rule' allows captains to pre-select a player who could be benched if an opponent is declared unfit to play due to various unforeseen circumstances. If applied, both teams would receive a half-point, aiding Europe's campaign to retain the Cup as they need only 2-1/2 points from 12 singles matches if Hovland can't play, reducing their requirement to two points from 11 matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

