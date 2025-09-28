Abiel Osorio's Last-Minute Heroics Propel Defensa y Justicia Over Boca Juniors

In a thrilling end to the Argentine Primera Division Clausura tournament match on Saturday, Abiel Osorio struck twice to seal a 2-1 win for Defensa y Justicia over Boca Juniors. His stoppage-time goal pushed Defensa y Justicia to second place in Group A, separating them by two points from leaders Atletico Union.

The match saw a breakthrough in the 84th minute when Osorio converted a penalty, following a foul in the box. Boca responded swiftly, with Leandro Paredes equalizing from the penalty spot after Ander Herrera was fouled. However, the spotlight returned to Osorio in the 94th minute as he netted the decisive goal from Alexis Soto's free-kick.

Despite previous setbacks, including defeats against Platense and Estudiantes, Defensa y Justicia's victory was praised by midfielder Kevin Facundo Gutierrez for its demonstration of team identity and strategy on the field. Boca Juniors will attempt to regroup as they prepare to host Newell's Old Boys on October 5.

