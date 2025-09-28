Coco Gauff Triumphs in Nail-Biting China Open Match
Coco Gauff, French Open winner, battled through a challenging match against Leylah Fernandez, winning in three sets to advance to the third round of the China Open. Despite a stumble, she prevailed, and will next face either Belinda Bencic or Priscilla Hon in the competitive WTA 1000-series tournament.
Coco Gauff, the French Open champion, showcased her resilience in a gripping contest against Leylah Fernandez at the China Open. The match stretched to three sets, with Gauff claiming victory at 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, propelling her into the third round of the prestigious tournament.
Despite a momentary lapse in the second set and initial struggles in the third, Gauff rallied to break Fernandez in the decisive 12th game. The American star is now set to compete against either Belinda Bencic or Australian Priscilla Hon in her next outing.
Elsewhere in the tournament, favorites faced off in thrilling matches. Eva Lys defeated Elena Rybakina, while Lorenzo Musetti maintained composure for a straightforward win against Adrian Mannarino. Alexander Zverev is set to continue the action with a night match against Corentin Moutet.
