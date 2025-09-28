Left Menu

Coco Gauff Triumphs in Nail-Biting China Open Match

Coco Gauff, French Open winner, battled through a challenging match against Leylah Fernandez, winning in three sets to advance to the third round of the China Open. Despite a stumble, she prevailed, and will next face either Belinda Bencic or Priscilla Hon in the competitive WTA 1000-series tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-09-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:24 IST
Coco Gauff Triumphs in Nail-Biting China Open Match
Coco Gauff
  • Country:
  • China

Coco Gauff, the French Open champion, showcased her resilience in a gripping contest against Leylah Fernandez at the China Open. The match stretched to three sets, with Gauff claiming victory at 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, propelling her into the third round of the prestigious tournament.

Despite a momentary lapse in the second set and initial struggles in the third, Gauff rallied to break Fernandez in the decisive 12th game. The American star is now set to compete against either Belinda Bencic or Australian Priscilla Hon in her next outing.

Elsewhere in the tournament, favorites faced off in thrilling matches. Eva Lys defeated Elena Rybakina, while Lorenzo Musetti maintained composure for a straightforward win against Adrian Mannarino. Alexander Zverev is set to continue the action with a night match against Corentin Moutet.

TRENDING

1
Kremlin Dismisses Zelenskiy's Latest Threat

Kremlin Dismisses Zelenskiy's Latest Threat

 Russia
2
Tragedy at Karur: Stampede at Political Rally Leaves 40 Dead

Tragedy at Karur: Stampede at Political Rally Leaves 40 Dead

 India
3
Mithun Manhas Takes Helm as BCCI President in Historic Cricket Administration Shake-up

Mithun Manhas Takes Helm as BCCI President in Historic Cricket Administratio...

 India
4
Alcaraz Shines in Japan Open Semi-Finals as Brooksby Causes Upset

Alcaraz Shines in Japan Open Semi-Finals as Brooksby Causes Upset

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025